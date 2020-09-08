MANKATO — The first of four virtual events focusing on improving policing in the Greater Mankato area kicks off Thursday.
The event, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., will feature community members speaking about their experiences with local law enforcement.
The forum is a collaboration between Greater Mankato Diversity Council, ACLU Mankato, NAACP Mankato, B.E.A.M., YWCA Mankato and Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato. Organizers say the goal is to give local residents and leaders a chance to think more in-depth about potential policing improvements and how to make them happen.
“These are complicated issues, and we wanted to provide space for people to take a little extra time to think about it from multiple perspectives and keep the momentum and energy going forward in a productive direction,” said Yurie Hong, lead coordinator for Indivisible.
Activists across the country have been calling for police reforms after a series of high-profile police killings of Black Americans this year. Mankato has had several demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May.
The “education and action” series isn’t about blaming, venting or advocating for one solution over others, Hong said, but rather about exploring different ways policing could improve in Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter specifically.
“We believe there is always room for improvement, so we can work to see where we can change things as a community,” she said. “This series is intended to help the community think through some possibilities.”
After opening with a look at people’s interactions with local police forces, the next session on Sept. 24 will explore the defund/abolish police movement. Organizers invited civil rights attorney and former NAACP Minneapolis President Nekima Levy Armstrong to present on the topic, as she's been prominently involved in Minneapolis demonstrations calling for change.
The third event on Oct. 15 will be more of a “civics 101” educational night, Hong said. City leaders including Mankato Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms, St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke and Brooklyn Center Deputy City Manager Reggie Edwards will be on a panel discussing who controls police budgets, hiring/firing and how residents can go about seeking change.
The series will wrap up Oct. 29 with participants breaking up into small groups with others from their communities. Because each city has its own police department, city council and policies, connecting with other locals will be an opportunity to discuss community-specific next steps, Hong said.
Participants are asked to register for the virtual events, which are free with no cap on attendance. For more information on the schedule and how to register, go to sites.google.com/gustavus.edu/policinginstpeterandmankatoare/home.
