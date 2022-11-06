Gladys Peralta was searching for swimming lessons options in Mankato for her young son recently when she got stuck trying to find a class that fits her family’s budget.
The 35-year-old native Ecuadoran, who is at the beginning stage of learning to speak English, reached out to a grassroots organization for help navigating the system of pool locations and registration fees.
“I found out about COPAL from a friend,” said Peralta, who’d first contacted the nonprofit’s Mankato office to find out where COVID-19 vaccines were available.
COPAL staffer Ana Garcia took on the role Friday of news interview translator, because Peralta’s bilingual husband — also a native of Ecuador — was busy on campus with his graduate studies at Minnesota State University.
“We connect people with services and organizations,” said Garcia, who added she was glad to be back to face-to-face meetings instead of working remotely. She’s generally the first person callers to the Mankato COPAL office reach.
“I do go and do outreach work, too, in counties around Mankato,” Garcia said.
She said her organization often contacts businesses to ask permission to be on their properties while distributing pamphlets in Spanish and English.
“For example, we’ll set up tables at the stores so we can give out information about COVID tests.”
COPAL’s Mankato presence marked its first anniversary in October. One of its first activities was a September 2021 rally at Jackson Park in support of essential workers, ag workers and DACA — the program that allows young immigrants living in the country illegally who were brought here as children to remain in the U.S.
Executive Director Lourdes Menjivar told the gathering that immigrants are a crucial part of our democracy and our communities.
Menjivar’s office in the Shared Spaces building has moved from its former offices on the second floor to larger, more accessible rooms on the building’s main level.
Menjivar reflected on her organization’s effectiveness over the past 12 months.
“We’ve had our successes. We’ve handed out thousands of pamphlets, and we’ve helped so many people be protected against COVID — that’s huge.”
COPAL’s teams recently have concentrated on registering voters and arranging monthly COVID and influenza vaccination clinics. A mini-clinic is slated in early December at the Mankato office.
Mankato Area Foundation’s President and CEO Nancy Zallek said she enjoys interacting with COPAL, which is in the same building as the foundation.
“It’s offices are only about 20 feet from my office, so we get to have those connections that happen when we meet in the hallway,” Zallek said.
Moriah O’Malley, who grew up in Northfield, joined COPAL earlier this year as its new development director. Her duties include meeting with representatives of foundations and other potential supporters of her organization.
It’s important for outstate Latinos to have direct access to an office in Mankato, said Twin Cities’ COPAL Executive Director Francisco E. Segovia, who was in Mankato in late October for a meeting with teams from the organization’s two offices.
The word “Latino” at times can cause misperceptions. COPAL stood by to help people who weren’t sure how to fill out lines on U.S. census forms asking for descriptions of themselves.
“They ask, ‘Who am I according to this?’” Menjivar said.
“When I came to Minnesota in 1990, I didn’t know I was Latino,” joked Segovia, who like Menjivar, is a native of El Salvador.
In general, “Latino” is understood as shorthand for the Spanish word latinoamericano and refers to people living in the United States who were born in or with ancestors from Latin America, including Brazilians.
“Latino is not a race; it is an identity,” he said.
One-third of the 2,000-plus attendees at Mankato’s second annual Day of the Dead on Oct. 29 “looked Latino” according to a rough guess after a visual scan of the event based on annual Mexican observance Dia de los Muertos. No formal data was recorded by organizers; however, it’s very likely that besides a predominance of people with Mexican heritage, a good number of festival-goers have roots in a variety of Latin American countries.
According to the New American Economy, in 2017, Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District was home to 42,000 immigrants or 6.3% of the population. Immigrants paid $372.5 million dollars in taxes and had a spending power of $1 billion.
COPAL MN emerged as Comunidades Organizando el Poder y la Acción Latina as a new movement based in the Twin Cities. People involved in the organization have a significant number of years of experience as agents of social change with the goal of impacting lives of Latinos in Minnesota, according to Segovia’s social media site.
COPAL does not provide financial services or legal protection; its team members instead help people assess their situation. Segovia provided as an example a Latino worker who was unfamiliar with wage laws. The man wondered if he was owed overtime pay.
“He was employed by a restaurant chain and, after putting in 40 hours, was being sent to different location to work. We connected him to an office that helped him,” Segovia said.
Mara Lopez, a community leader for Latinos in the Madelia-St. James-Butterfield area, spoke Friday about the benefits of having an organization with similar goals nearby.
“I’m not alone anymore,” Lopez said, via translation assistance by Garcia.
Lopez, 58, was born in Honduras. She helps Latinos in her community find out where to go for passports or to find a local clinic that offers mammograms through the Sage Screening Program.
During the pandemic, Lopez assisted non-English speakers who needed to know if food pantries provided food to families under quarantine. She’s also helping people who’ve recently moved to the area find warm clothing for this winter.
Driving to Minneapolis-St. Paul for resources could be not only inconvenient, but COPAL’s Twin Cities office usually has access to grants that serve urban, not rural, areas.
“COPAL’s been a big help. They are working hard, looking for solutions,” Lopez said. “You know, people talk about Minnesota Nice. COPAL makes it real.”
