MANKATO — Area employers and human resource professionals can learn about tapping into the workpool of immigrants, refugees and asylees at a free training forum Sept. 11.
Greater Mankato Growth is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Human Services Resettlement Programs Office to host the event, which features Boomchickapop founders Angie and Dan Bastian, their VP of human resources, Colette Drager, and a trial lawyer from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Angie Bastian said immigrants were a key to their workforce when they started Angie's Kettle Corn.
"We hired a lot of immigrants. There were challenges in both directions," she said.
She said the key for them was setting the right tone. "Leadership at the top was setting the tone of everyone being welcome here and everyone has something to contribute. We wanted to create an environment where all our employees can be the best they can be."
Patrick Baker, vice president and director of government and institutional affairs at GMG, said they wanted to have the seminar to help employers looking for workers in a tight labor market.
“The team of presenters will answer questions and offer guidance to hopefully avoid common misunderstandings of the law regarding noncitizens who are authorized to work in the U.S.,” he said in a statement.
The event is free and open to the public, but people are asked to register at the GMG website.
The event starts with a 7:45 a.m. light breakfast. It will conclude at 10:30 a.m.
Trial attorney Jasmin Lott of the Department of Justice will talk about how employers can navigate hiring refugees and immigrants.
A panel discussion and Q&A will feature the Bastians and Drager.
