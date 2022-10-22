MANKATO — Sibley Park is beginning to look more festive after volunteers began set-up Saturday for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ 10th season.
This year’s display will feature between 1.8 to 1.9 million lights, but the festivities haven’t always been that big.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights Vice President Kyle Mrozek said the event has grown tenfold since it first began all those years ago.
“It’s hard to fathom that we’ve gotten this far. There’s been a lot of reminiscing about the first year and all the work, probably 20 months of planning that went into that first year,” he said. “You look at all the people, all the different groups that help, when we envisioned it, it was going to be this celebration of lights, but also the goal was a huge community event. That I think we’ve established.”
Since its conception, Kiwanis Holiday Lights has added many more displays over the years.
“You look at the sheer amount of lights in the warehouse. I think our goal that year was a million. We’re closing in on two million. The displays have more than tripled. We’ve added two tunnels. We’ve added our dancing lights area, where the lights are set to music, has grown incredibly,” he said.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is a 100% volunteer-produced event.
Mrozek said around 150 volunteers kicked off set-up on Saturday.
Lindsey Schmitt, who is volunteering on behalf of Lifeworks Services, is now starting her fourth year volunteering for Kiwanis. She said it’s the comradery that keeps her coming back.
“Just being here and the excitement of getting ready for the season is 100% worth it,” she said.
While setting up, she said there was one display she was particularly eager to see.
“I’m pumped that we’re doing the bridge. The bridge is one of the more magical places, and I’ve got five young kids at home, so we’re going to have a blast,” she said.
And she added bringing her kids to the display is a magical experience.
“We love it. We love walking through. Driving through is fun when it’s really cold, but walking through, you really get to feel the magic. You really get to go on the trails and some of the places that cars don’t necessarily get to. So the kids really get into the season right away and early, and this year we’re doing the parade again,” she said.
Also volunteering on behalf of Lifeworks was Robin Heitner, who has volunteered for around six years. She said she’s always enjoyed volunteering for Kiwanis.
“The fun that we have. Getting ready, we’re going to do the parade. We’ll have a tree. Sitting down and getting those ideas together,” she said.
She added volunteering for something special to the community gives you a good feeling.
“The fulfillment you get out of volunteering for something that so many people in our community get to participate in is huge,” she said.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights kicks off Nov. 25 with an opening parade followed by Santa flipping the switch to turn the lights on at the park.
