WASECA — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against Waseca Public Schools by a mother who claims her preschooler was forgotten on a bus nine years ago.
The School District’s insurance company has agreed to pay $12,500 to settle the case, according to a recent court filing. The settlement is pending approval by a Waseca County District Court judge.
The pending settlement will be in addition to the $15,000 settlement already paid by the bus company’s insurer.
The lawsuits were filed by Karla DeAlejandro (formerly Karla Tovar), who said her then 3-year-old son was left alone strapped into a seat on a bus in May 2010.
Clemons Bus Service reportedly picked up the boy from day care and was supposed to take him to Central Intermediate School. The boy was forgotten and ended up back at the bus lot, the suit claims. He could not unbuckle himself and was in the parked bus for nearly two hours before someone realized he was missing.
The boy was treated for dehydration at an emergency room. The lawsuit said the incident later caused the boy to have incontinence and “emotional stress.”
DeAlejandro first sued the bus company and the bus driver in 2015 and received a $15,000 settlement.
She filed a second suit last year alleging the School District also was negligent. Preschool staff members were supposed to count students and check the bus when it arrived, the suit said.
The case was scheduled to go to trial in September. The settlement papers were filed Wednesday.
The boy and his mother, who have since moved out of state, will receive around $7,300 of the new settlement. Their attorneys will receive over $5,000.
The proposed settle agreement allows DeAlejandro to use $1,000 of her son’s award to pay for a computer and other school supplies. The remainder will go into a trust that the boy can access when he turns 18.
The district’s superintendent and an attorney representing the district in the lawsuit did not respond to an invitation to comment on the settlement.
