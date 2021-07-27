MANKATO — Seven of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Led by Blue Earth County's 11 new cases, the south-central region combined for 26 total, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The uptick equaled the biggest rise in cases in a single day since May 21.
Tuesday's total could've included cases confirmed over multiple days due to no case updates over the weekend. Cases have overall been on the rise over the last two weeks.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Nicollet County — 3
- Faribault County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
- Martin County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
Minnesota had three more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Tuesday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,656.
