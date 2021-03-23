MANKATO — After a rare day with zero new COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, Minnesota had seven more fatalities linked to the illness Tuesday.
None of the deaths were in south-central Minnesota, which remains at 225 for its pandemic death toll.
The seven newly confirmed deaths statewide raised Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,789, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
COVID-19 deaths have slowed statewide and in the south-central region in March. Variants spreading in pockets of the state, however, raise concerns about a resurgence.
For new cases confirmed Tuesday, south-central Minnesota's total was lower than the previous few days. Area counties combined for 40 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Brown County — 10
- Blue Earth County — 8
- Nicollet County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Waseca County — 5
- Faribault County — 3
- Sibley County — 2
- Martin County — 1
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.