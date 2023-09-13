During the first week of classes at St. Peter High School, Principal Annette Engeldinger makes her way through the busy hallways, greeting students and checking in with teachers, and she is smiling.
She’s smiling not only because the return of students has her in her element, but because she goes to work each day in a building that was designed to not only fulfill the needs of the students but of the community as a whole.
And it looks to be doing so superbly.
“We started with our high school students in mind, and wanting to provide them with the best facilities we could,” she said, seated at a conference table next to her office at the front of St. Peter High School.
The town moved up from a facility with a theater that seats about 350 (now St. Peter Middle School), to the sprawling building on Broadway Avenue on the northwest edge of St. Peter.
The 185,000-square-foot school opened in 2016 after voters approved a $58 million referendum in 2014. Of that total, $55 million was earmarked for the high school.
“This is a small enough community to have the high school really be the hub of the community. So, that was part of the planning, too,” she said.
Mankato Area Schools Supt. Paul Peterson was superintendent in St. Peter during the referendum and planning. He said the goal was to definitely make the building available to the community during off-school hours.
“The idea was always to reinforce that public schools are community spaces,” and that was emphasized in information shared for the referendum. “Yes, students and staff show up there and you do your learning during the instructional day. But they shouldn’t go dark at night (or on weekends),” he said.
All indications are that the new high school has successfully filled the need for a large community gathering place, a location to host large events and to help residents get to know each other, whether they have students in school or not.
“Any time a community sees an improvement of that scale or magnitude, it helps the community,” said St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke. “Specifically with the new high school, the ability for the school district and the city to partner on community spirit has been fantastic.”
Ed Lee, director of the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce, has seen the change on a much more personal level. It contributed to his decision to stay in town.
“My son, Johnny, graduated from St. Peter Public Schools in 2016 and my daughter, Sophia, graduated in 2019 at the new high school,” he said. “Our family had a chance to leave St. Peter in 2012, but we declined. …We believe that much in the impressive program.”
Engeldinger said not only has the building and its amenities enhanced how the St. Peter schools come together, but regional organizations and the Minnesota Education Association have utilized the larger and varied gathering spaces for trainings and presentations.
The commons is equipped for such purposes, she said, and the way the school is laid out not only encourages collaboration among the students and faculty but offers spaces visiting organizations can utilize for breakout sessions and smaller gatherings.
“The teachers’ lounge is actually a community room after school so organizations can reserve that for meetings,” Engeldinger said.
The building was designed so wings can be closed off and there are separate parking areas for different purposes, meaning a social event can happen the same time as athletic events.
The gymnasium seats 2,000 people, the principal added, making it viable for full community events such as one that noted the anniversary of the 1998 tornado that went through parts of St. Peter.
“The Scandian Grove Lutheran Church uses our culinary arts facilities to help them prepare for their big lutefisk and meatballs supper,” she said. She proudly displays a thank-you letter from the committee in her office.
Local Somali mothers and daughters also used the fully equipped kitchen, which houses culinary classes each block of the day, for a community meal that featured traditional Somali food.
The 750-seat auditorium in the Performing Arts Center has a large stage that has been used for such events as an appearance by award-winning gospel artist Trey McLaughlin, who hosted a clinic for St. Peter, Jordan and New Prague high schools. Students literally surrounded him at a piano on stage.
A designated scene shop is behind the stage, with a large door allowing organizations such as the Mankato Symphony Orchestra to easily bring in instruments for their concerts. Additional storage is available nearby for equipment that may stay for a time. A service organization held its “St. Peter’s Got Talent” event there.
Bethel Balge of the symphony noted that many attendees are from St. Peter and even north of there, so the facility is perfect for their concerts while they pursue a permanent performance space in Mankato. Well-known pianist Lorie Line has performed at the high school, paying a higher rate than community organizations do.
“The most gratifying moment in my 10 years as Chamber director was getting the photo of 400 participants in front of the new high school the year we moved the Halloween Fun Run there,” Lee said. “It meant that beyond a school, it’s a full community asset, as the teachers and administrative people said it would be.”
Creation of such spaces provides a lot of intrinsic value to the community at large, Prafke said.
“Those types of improvements lead to additional community engagement which really strengthens the fabric of community,” he said. Exposing outside people to amenities that the community has to offer on a one-time basis, while offering immediate benefit through retail and restaurant sales, it also leads to more community pride.
“As far as our community was concerned, that just brings in a ton of people for our restaurants and stores or hotels,” Engeldinger said. “So, it’s been a huge boon to the community” while serving the students.
Former St. Peter schools Supt. Jeff Olson, who had served as a consultant on the project, also returned for an interim year as superintendent when Peterson moved to Mankato. He was able to finally see the building in use about five years after opening.
“He had never been in the building during the day. And he was so proud to see what we had envisioned from years before to that day had really happened,” Engeldinger said.
