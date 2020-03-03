St. Peter is among several area school districts that soon will have new leaders.
The St. Peter School Board is interviewing candidates to become the district’s next superintendent this week.
The district is replacing Paul Peterson, who left last summer to lead Mankato Area Public Schools. Former St. Peter Supt. Jeff Olson returned to lead the district for the current school year.
The board selected six candidates at a special meeting Monday night:
- Jonas Beugen, executive director at Tesfa International School. He has led the International Baccalaureate elementary charter school in the Twin Cities since 2017.
- William Gronseth, who is stepping down as superintendent of Duluth Public Schools in June after eight years. His wife is an administrator in the Waseca School District.
- Mark Grossklaus, principal of Albert Lea High School since 2014.
- Theodore Ihns, superintendent of Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools in northeastern Iowa since 2017.
- Jason Mix, principal at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School, west of the Twin Cities, since 2012.
- Michael Neubeck, principal of Mahtomedi Middle School, in the Twin Cities, since 2010.
First-round interviews Thursday and Friday will narrow the field of candidates. Finalists will be interviewed March 12. The board hopes to approve a contract the district’s next leader on March 16.
Three other area districts also are searching for a new superintendent and another district recently selected a new leader. The superintendents of the St. Clair, Waseca and Tri-City United districts are all retiring, and the St. James superintendent is leaving for another district.
Former Hastings Public Schools superintendent Tim Collins was tapped last month to lead St. Clair. He joins the district in April and is replacing Tom Bruels, who is retiring at the end of this month.
The search is underway to replace Waseca Supt. Tom Lee, who is retiring at the end of June. The School Board will begin interviewing candidates in a few weeks and hopes to approve a contract with a replacement on April 2.
The Tri-City United School District is accepting applications through March 22 to replace Supt. Teri Preisler, who is retiring at the end of June after seven years. School Board members plan to interview candidates in early April and approve a contract April 13.
After a decade leading St. James Public Schools, Supt. Becky Cselovszki is leaving at the end of June. She will become superintendent of Redwood Area Schools in Redwood Falls.
The St. James School Board is accepting applications through March 23, will interview candidates in early April and will approve a contract April 20.
The Minnesota School Boards Association is leading the searches in St. Peter, St. James and Tri-City United. The South Central Service Cooperative is conducting the search in Waseca.
