NORTH MANKATO — With filings closing at the end of the day Tuesday, four people have so far filed for the open North Mankato mayor's seat and four have filed for two City Council seats.
Kenneth DeWitte, Ben Kaus, Scott Carlson and Warren Anderson have filed for the two-year term for mayor, a position left open after Mayor Mark Dehen decided to run for a Nicollet County commissioner seat.
Kaus is president of Vetter Stone and Alabama Stone.
Anderson is a retiree who spent many years working in Mankato retail.
Carlson is a teacher with Mankato Public Schools.
DeWitte was a North Mankato city councilor for four years until he lost his reelection bid in 2010. He has worked as a line technician at Crown Cork & Seal for nearly 37 years, according to his LinkedIn page.
On the council, there are two four-year at-large seats up for election.
Incumbents Diane Norland and Sandra Oachs filed, as did Matt Peterson and Craig Amundson.
Peterson, a longtime north Mankato resident who is a manager at Schwickert's, ran for council in 2014.
Amundson, a life-long resident of North Mankato, made previous runs for the council.
