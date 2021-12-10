The Free Press
MANKATO — As a safety measure during Friday’s inclement weather, the city of Mankato closed roads on four hills in town and suspended transit service early.
Parkway, Monks, Stadium and Glenview hills closed at 3 p.m. Friday. Hills are expected to reopen after the snowstorm.
Paratransit/Mobility suspended appointments Friday, but service is expected to run as scheduled Saturday.
The city of North Mankato is declaring a citywide snow emergency beginning at midnight and ending as early as noon Saturday.
During the snow emergency parking is prohibited. Vehicles parked on city streets will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Vehicles may be parked in lots at the following sites during the snow emergency:
• Spring Lake Park.
• 231 Wheeler Ave., a public lot behind the Circle Inn.
• Wheeler Park.
• Nicollet Avenue public parking lot near Veterans Bridge.
• 258 Belgrade Ave., a public lot beside the American Legion.
• 410 Range St., a public lot behind the American Legion.
Le Sueur’s snow emergency begins 2 a.m. Saturday and will be in effect through 2 a.m. Monday.
St. James’ snow emergency starts at 11:30 p.m. Friday.
No snow emergency was declared for St. Peter.
