Area swimming pools, water parks and aquatic centers are in a tough spot with summer just around the corner.
Can a pool be a safe place for people to congregate? That's the question various city, state and national government officials are considering.
"Currently, we are making plans to open," said Bekah Sands, North Mankato aquatics programming director of the Spring Lake Park Pool. "We are anxiously awaiting guidelines from the CDC specific to aquatic facilities."
Pool personnel can plan, but when it comes down to it, a lot of factors will ultimately be out of their control. Things like the number patrons allowed and facility cleaning procedures will likely be decided by government officials. When it comes to swimming lessons and lifeguard protocols, local pools will look for guidance from the American Red Cross.
Sands expects some of these guidelines to be announced next week. After that, pools may have to determine whether or not they can safely operate within those guidelines.
"We're only going to open if we know we can keep our staff and patrons safe," St. Peter Director of Recreation and Leisure Services Joey Schugel said of the city's pool.
A lost season would be a huge blow for the new Spring Lake Park pool, as it was only able to open briefly at the end of last summer. However, in the 26 days it was open, Sands said about 21,300 people came to the new facility.
Along with the Spring Lake Park Pool, Tourtellotte pool in Mankato, the St. Peter pool and the Gaylord Area Aquatic Center are also still hoping to open this summer.
One of the common questions city officials are getting is about swimming lessons. They are very popular in many communities but could also present social distancing challenges.
Depending on the amount of space available, students are oftentimes very close to each other in the water, and younger children sometimes need to be held by instructors. Gaylord Public Works Director Ty Reimers said the pool in Gaylord may choose not to have lessons this summer for those reasons.
However, Sands said the Red Cross is formulating a plan to do swimming lessons with social distancing.
"Swimming lessons ... they save lives. Especially in Minnesota where kids have access to a lot of water," Sands said. "We are really hopeful to be able to offer swimming lessons but in a modified way.
While many pools still hope to open, the city of Waseca decided the Waseca Water Park would be closed for the 2020 season earlier this week. A similar decision was made in Madelia, as the community pool there will be closed for the summer.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence COVID-19 can spread through swimming pools that have the proper chemical balance. However, Waseca City Manager Lee Mattson thinks there's more to it than that.
He cited concerns over staff training, social distancing and keeping various surfaces sanitized as reasons for the closure.
"It's more than just the in-water transmission," Mattson said. "You're also operating a facility where people are going to not be in the water and be close together."
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.