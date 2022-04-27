Area schools have for years excelled in student robotics team competition and several are again headed to the world championship in coming weeks.
“East robotics has had at least one team go every year since 2015. We have eight teams that compete (at East), and one is going to worlds this year,” said East head coach Michele Machado.
West High School, coached by Mark Zenk, has four teams going to worlds, and Mankato middle school teams have also earned invitations.
From May 5-7, 818 high school teams from around the world will compete at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.
Elementary, middle school and college teams compete at in-person and virtual events on other dates next month. There is also a competition for drone teams.
For the first time, elementary robotics teams in the Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education program received invitations to the world championship.
After taking first and second place in the state championship, the Secret Coders and Ender Dragons teams, made up of fourth to sixth graders from across the district, will compete against 500 elementary teams from 15 different countries.
Melanie Schmidt, youth development program coordinator at community education, said they started the elementary teams in 2015.
“Being able to introduce VEX Robotics to the younger students was important to us. Not only does it contribute to building a strong program at the upper levels,” she said, “but it is also a chance for younger kids to learn about coding, engineering and other STEM subjects.”
The elementary teams have been coached by Dave Ulrich since the start. “Dave has been a staple, advocate and volunteer since the beginning. He’s an outstanding example of where community volunteers are a big part of success in our programs,” Schmidt said.
“All four boys on the Secret Coders team are robotics rookies. They brought home the hardware at state, taking the championship, and also earned an Excellence Award in another event this year — the highest award presented in competition,” Ulrich said in a statement.
“The Ender Dragons, another rookie team, took second at the state tournament. This team of boys has a drive and passion for making improvements to their robot,” Ulrich said.
Beyond science and engineering principles, VEX Robotics solutions encourage creativity, teamwork, leadership, passion and problem-solving among groups, Ulrich said.
Senior Robert Burnett has been at East High School for one year but has seven years experience in school robotics.
“I went to worlds in middle school once and qualified a couple years back.”
Burnett said he and his four teammates have taken past ideas about their bots and keep improving on them as the season progresses.
“It’s fun building something and seeing the end product and competing with it,” Burnett said.
Machado said parents and other donors quickly came up with the funds to fly the East team to Texas. “We’ve just had a great group of parents. Usually we had to do fundraiser after fundraiser, but this year they raised it in three days.”
