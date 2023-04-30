Several power outages in the Greater Mankato area were reported to Xcel Energy on Sunday afternoon.
The most significant outage was reported at 3:22 p.m. to Xcel Energy, affecting 1,165 customers just northeast of the Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 14 intersection.
"Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," stated the Xcel Energy website.
Smaller power outages were also reported at several other Greater Mankato areas. At 3:36 p.m., a power outage affecting just one Xcel customer was reported in the lower North Mankato area. About the same time outages were reported affecting just two customers on Madison Avenue, and two separate power outages hitting four customers were reported in the Skyline area.
Affected customers were encouraged to use the company website for estimated power restoration updates.
