MANKATO — While the potential spring flood risk remains high, there is mostly good news in the latest outlook from the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
The outlook released Thursday is mostly unchanged from two weeks ago. There is little precipitation expected through the rest of the month. And the slow melt experienced in recent weeks — with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s during the day and usually dropping below freezing at night — helps reduce the risk.
The snowpack in the Greater Mankato area is at about 6-8 inches, with a high water content in the snow. While the spring flood risk is elevated locally, there remains low risk for severe flooding.
Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist at the Minnesota State Climate Office, said Mankato is in a good spot right now.
“You guys are in better shape than most. Mankato is right on the edge of the snowpack. Albert Lea has almost nothing on the ground. But there’s more when you go north of you.”
He said the weather pattern has been ideal as well.
“Not too warm during the day and below freezing at night.”
But the snowpack is deeper in the Upper Mississippi basin and around the St. Croix River, both areas where officials are bracing for the likelihood of severe flooding this spring.
At Stillwater, where St. Croix flooding is relatively common, officials are building sandbag dikes along the riverfront.
Stillwater expects what could be its worst flooding in 20 years.
Flooding on the Upper Mississippi around the Twin Cities is also expected to be serious.
At this point, river levels in the local area remain low.
The Minnesota River at Mankato was at just over 8 feet Thursday, far below the serious flood stage level of 25 feet or more.
At Henderson the Minnesota River dropped a couple of feet in recent days to 720 feet above sea level, but was on a slight upward projection. Major flood stage is at just over 739 feet.
The Minnesota River at New Ulm was 786 feet above sea level. Major flood stage is at 806 feet.
The Cottonwood River at New Ulm, which frequently floods in the spring, was at about 4 feet on Thursday, with major flood stage at 16 feet.
