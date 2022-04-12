MANKATO — The Mankato region could see severe weather Tuesday evening, with the possibility of hail, rain and high winds.
Farther south, along the I-90 corridor, the risk is higher, with the possibility of tornadoes in the mix.
"The main threat for you (Tuesday) night will be hail, rain and wind," said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
The risk in the Mankato area will be mostly from 6-9 p.m.
"Mankato is kind of on the northern edge of legitimate severe storm risks, but we can't rule out hail and winds," Hewett said.
There will be lingering rain later Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
The local region could see a little precipitation Wednesday with even a slight chance for snow in the morning. But there may be some peeks of sun part of the day.
"But it will be cold and windy," Hewett said.
While the weather system moves out of southern Minnesota by Thursday, northern Minnesota and especially northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas are in for some serious snow and blizzard conditions over the next several days.
Large parts of the Dakotas and into northwestern Minnesota could see upward of 20 inches of snow.
Easter weekend locally doesn't show high chances for rain, but temperatures will remain below average, and Sunday night could bring another storm through the area.
Wednesday night's temps will drop to about 29 with a 20-25 mph wind.
Thursday's high will be near 39 and windy, with gusts up to 45 mph.
Friday there will be some sun with a high near 40.
Saturday and Easter Sunday will bring highs of about 43 degrees.
The cold temps and chances for rain stick around at least into the middle of next week.
