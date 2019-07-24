MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly drove and handled a gun while he had a blood alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit.
John Paul Gillis, 26, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor possession of an open bottle in a vehicle and multiple misdemeanor gun possession crimes Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Mankato police sergeant stopped Gillis after a citizen reported Gillis had been suspiciously driving in circles around an apartment complex on Cottage Path for 30 minutes or more July 12. When the sergeant located Gillis on Victory Drive, the charges say, Gillis was going more than 70 mph and swerving.
A breathalyzer allegedly showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.25.
Gillis said he had a gun in his truck and had been holding it, but the sergeant only found a can of beer. A passerby soon after reported a gun in the street on Pohl Road.
