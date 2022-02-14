MANKATO — Bids for a massive renovation and upgrade of the sewage treatment plant serving the Mankato region came in $15 million above expectations, torpedoing the financing plan for the project.
Opened Friday, all three bids were at least 33% higher than the $45 million anticipated for modernizing the aging plant, which serves Mankato, North Mankato and several other nearby communities.
Postponing the work, particularly the replacement of the major plant component known as digesters, doesn’t appear to be a responsible choice, City Manager Susan Arntz told the City Council Monday night.
“What I continue to hear is we need to do the project,” Arntz said.
Phasing the work also isn’t realistic, she said.
Public Works Director Jeff Johnson in an interview after the meeting said the 65-year-old digesters are at the very limit of their projected life.
“There’s a lot of risk in not getting this done,” Johnson said.
Johnson, Arntz and other city employees were stunned by the extent that the bids — ranging from $60.5 million to $67 million — were above the estimates provided by the two engineering firms hired by the city. Bolton and Menk was the local consultant, working with international wastewater specialists Black & Veatch.
Council President Mike Laven wondered why city staff were facing the council alone in revealing the news.
“I was expecting a third person here tonight,” Laven said.
“We share that same frustration,” said Parker Skophammer, the city’s budget director, who had a good handle on how much the consultants have been paid over several years of planning. “I think we were in the neighborhood of $3 million in design work.”
Arntz said local lawmakers have been contacted, and they’ve agreed to boost the city’s request for state funding for the project to $30 million from the previous $20 million. A state agency that loans money to cities for major water and sewage projects also appeared willing to increase its financing.
“They would support a larger loan for us — in that $60 million neighborhood,” she said. “... It doesn’t make the project more affordable for us. It just means we have a way to finance it.”
In planning for the project, utility fee increases for residents and business owners in Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Skyline, South Bend Township and the Lake Washington Sanitation District were set based on the $45 million figure. Those rate hikes are likely going to need to be higher than anticipated unless the Legislature agrees to Mankato’s requested $30 million contribution when it finalizes a statewide construction-funding bill.
Arntz said all of the customer communities have been notified.
City staff are working to schedule a meeting with the consulting engineers to go through the bids, which are valid for six more weeks.
