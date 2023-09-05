Under the original plan, one of largest public works projects in Mankato’s history — a $45 million modernization of the regional sewage treatment plant — would have been well underway this summer.
But starting in February 2022, Mankato and the half-dozen other nearby communities that rely on the plant found themselves getting pummeled from two directions.
No. 1: The cost of the project rose from $45 million to $60 million and, eventually, to an estimated $85 million to $89 million. As the price looked increasingly out of reach, the facility that dates back to the 1950s was steadily deteriorating.
No. 2: Mankato and its partners were having little success getting higher levels of government to chip in a significant share of financing, placing a potentially painful burden on local homeowners and other ratepayers. Along with Mankatoans, people living in North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, South Bend Township, Skyline and the Lake Washington Sewer District send their wastewater to the plant and share in the responsibility for operating and maintaining it. Lake Crystal is considering becoming the eighth.
Since May, though, substantial progress has been made on the revenue side even as city officials and consultants explore strategies for reducing project costs.
“I think we’re in a good place,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said. “The partners are eagerly waiting for us to tell them we’re ready to go. And we’re almost there.”
Outside help
A surprisingly robust $35 million appropriation by the Minnesota Legislature on May 22, a growing likelihood of $3 million to $5 million from the feds and a $7 million pollution-reduction grant from the state mean that no more than half of the project cost would need to be paid by local utility customers.
“We’re actually at about 50% of the project,” Arntz said of the external funding that’s already been approved or is a good bet to be approved by this fall.
The federal dollars are the only piece still pending. Minnesota Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar sought $9.15 million for the Mankato project through the U.S. Senate’s “Congressionally Directed Spending” process, an appropriations procedure used the past three years as an alternative to the practice once called “earmarking.”
In legislation that received bipartisan approval by the Senate Appropriations Committee in late July, a third of the requested amount for the Mankato project was included. Along with the $3 million for the Mankato plant, the bill included four other Minnesota sewage plant projects — $2.85 million for Brewster, $2.1 million for Waseca, $1 million for St. Cloud and $750,000 for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
Although the funding still needs to be approved by the full Senate and by the U.S. House as part of the annual budget process, clearing the Senate Appropriations Committee was a harbinger of success for projects seeking money in 2021 and 2022.
In the two previous years that the new process has been in place, virtually every project approved by the Appropriations Committee in the summer survived in the final budget bills approved by Congress later in the year, according to Smith’s office.
Arntz said she got word Friday morning that 1st District Congressman Brad Finstad might be having even more success in the House.
“Apparently we are in the House appropriations proposal at $5 million for this project, which was recommended by Finstad’s office,” Arntz said. “So we’ll see where it goes from here.”
If the federal funds that are ultimately allocated fall in the range of the initial Senate and House amounts, the total state and federal contributions for Mankato would be somewhere between $45 million to $47 million — a figure that includes an already-approved $7 million Point Source Implementation Grant from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority. It’s enough to leave Arntz feeling confident that the project can go out to bid in January with construction beginning in the spring 2024.
“It feels a lot better than a year ago,” she said. “This is a project we really need to get off the table. Its time is now, and I’m grateful that we’ll not have to wait too much longer to kick the project off because the region really needs it.”
Scrutinizing expenses
Even as city officials, state lawmakers and U.S. senators were firming up the finances on the revenue side, city engineers and consultants were scrutinizing project expenses at a time when inflation has made construction more costly than ever.
The goal is to redesign the plant modernization in a way that will generate bids from contractors that are at or below the estimated cost, said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty. But that must be accomplished in a way that doesn’t sacrifice the cleanliness of the discharge water the plant, officially named the Water Resources Recovery Facility, is supplying to a local power plant and is releasing into the Minnesota River.
There’s also the very real possibility that cheaper construction can mean higher operational costs or a reduced lifespan for the materials and equipment used.
“It may make it more difficult for us long term to operate and maintain,” McCarty said of each cost-cutting measure being considered. “So we’re trying to balance that so we’re not saving the ratepayers a nickel today to charge them a dollar tomorrow.”
The final designs will need to achieve the ultimate goals of reliable service and capacity for growth, and that means replacing some of the most critical and oldest systems at the plant.
One is the disinfection basin, and replacement of that involves extensive foundations, a lot of concrete and a building to house the equipment that feeds chemicals into the system. Even more costly will be the construction of three new digesters (where microorganisms spend weeks decomposing biosolids) and the accompanying ground-mounted collection dome that captures methane gas to be burned in the plant’s boilers.
The digestion complex and the disinfection system are all of the 1950s vintage. While there have been repairs over the decades, some of the structures have been withstanding the corrosive elements at the plant for 70 years.
It’s critical that those parts of the project get done, McCarty said. Some other work, such as expanding a storage bunker for biosolids waiting to be trucked to area farm fields, could wait.
“Right now, we’re planning on that being a bid alternate,” McCarty said.
With that approach, the City Council would have the option of doing all of the project’s elements if they all fit within the budget. Or, if bids come in high, the lower-priority pieces could be dropped.
“We want to make sure we can deliver on the core components of the project starting construction next year,” he said.
Arntz has gone from hoping that would be the case to believing it will be.
“Things are certainly moving in the right direction,” she said.
Which is important when it comes to sewage, not to mention much-valued by residents, even if they don’t think about the labyrinthine facility where it ends up.
Arntz, who worked as city administrator of Waconia before taking the Mankato job, still remembers an example of that from a telephone survey there. One man, after rating the city utilities as “excellent,” was asked if he wanted to add any further comment.
“He said, ‘I flush. It goes away,’” Arntz recalled. “It’s my favorite community survey response ever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.