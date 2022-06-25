MANKATO — More than $60 million dollars in repairs and modernization of the regional sewage treatment plant in Mankato are on hold after partisan gridlock at the Minnesota Capitol scuttled a key piece of the funding plan.
But even if the budget-setting by the Legislature ended in a standstill, deterioration of the aging plant is continuing, according to City Manager Susan Arntz.
"I was just advised we have a failure on the bar screen," Arntz said of one of the first-line filtration components that was scheduled to be replaced until the funding plan collapsed. "So we're working through repairing that."
That monitor-and-patch approach will continue through 2022, which was to be the start of the two-year project at the Pine Street plant that serves seven area communities.
The upgrades have been planned for years, and utility bills have been rising slightly each year to set aside some money for the local share of the project. Municipal bonds were to be sold, paid back over two decades, and a low-interest state loan was on the verge of being secured. Even with those locally funded shares, the original financing plan was still reliant on the Legislature approving $20 million through the state bonding bill, which provides funding for government construction projects across the state.
When construction bids were opened in February, however, the low bid from Knutson Construction was $60.1 million — well above the $44.5 million estimated by the city's engineering consultant. That prompted the legislative request to rise from $20 million to $30 million.
The City Council conditionally awarded the project to Knutson — contingent on the state approving the $30 million by the end of May. When Republican lawmakers, who control the Senate, and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz failed to reach agreement on a budget by the Legislature's mid-May adjournment date, the hope was that informal negotiations would result in a compromise that could be passed in a special legislative session.
That hope died last week when Walz and Senate Republicans indicated that a special session wasn't going to happen. There was no option of starting the project this year without the state funding, Arntz said.
"The project is large enough that it does not cashflow with existing revenue," she said. "We have to figure out how to pay for it before we move forward."
Spreading the project — and the construction bills — over numerous years probably won't work. Most components of the plant are interdependent, meaning the modernization and repairs need to be carefully orchestrated and would be difficult to do piecemeal over the course of a decade as local funding allows.
"Each piece is connected to the next piece," Arntz said. "So it would be kind of like building a house and saying we'll come back and do the roof later."
City staff are exploring options. And they will be meeting on Aug. 16 with six nearby communities — North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Skyline, South Bend Township and the Lake Washington Sanitation District — which rely on the plant for sewage treatment and share in the cost of its operation and renovation. Lake Crystal was also exploring the possibility of joining the regional system rather than undertaking the expense of modernizing its own plant.
"Between now and then we'll start building a plan for 'What now?'," Arntz said.
If the area communities are frustrated about the legislative stalemate and worried about how it might ultimately impact their utility bills, they'll have a sympathetic ear in Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad.
"It is rather disappointing," Massad said during a special meeting on the issue late last month. "If I've said it once, I've said it twice, I've said it 100 times that something like this is a regional project not just for Mankato but for small towns. ... It's pretty sad that our Legislature can't understand that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.