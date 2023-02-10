Four days. Four hundred quilts.
At the Altona Christian Community in rural Henderson, dozens of women joined forces to put on a colorful display of service to others.
In what has become an annual project at the Hutterite colony in eastern Sibley County, the four-day sewing spectacle stretches well beyond the Altona community.
Hutterite colonies from as far away as Missouri and as close as the Starland Hutterite Colony in rural Gibbon, on Sibley County’s western side, participated in the four-day gathering. It’s also a celebration of community, bringing together the generations to piece together these works of art.
“It’s the favorite week of the year for us,” reflected Myra Wollman, a teacher at Altona who served as tour guide. “All of these quilts are going to be donated to Christian organizations that get them to people who need them.”
Her aunt, Esther Wollman, served as lead organizer of the quilting efforts, bouncing from station to station to visit and chip in whenever needed.
“There are so many people who have less than us,” she said, stressing the need to serve others.
Myra Wollman added that while the Altona quilters never really know where the quilts end up overseas, she believes this year that many will be heading to Eastern Europe, possibly Ukraine, which has suffered from the Russian invasion.
While it started as a small venture by individual quilters years ago, according to Myra, it’s grown to some 60 quilters, occupying the community’s gymnasium for four days.
Beverly Brandt, longtime neighbor to Altona in Henderson Township, has been watching the growth of the community and its quilting efforts for two decades. And it’s become an important part of her life, beyond just the week of quilting.
She estimated that “about 10 people from four different colonies” joined the Altona project. And a half dozen Henderson area friends chip in, Brandt added.
“I love coming over here and doing things,” said Brandt, now 86. “It’s just fun. I just try to keep busy.”
And busy it was. Brandt patiently pieced together a smaller piece of fabric which would become part of a larger quilt. Myra Wollman called Brandt the Altona community’s “adopted grandmother.”
Now widowed after a 68-year marriage, Brandt called the Altona Christian Community a gift back to her.
“I always say, ‘How did I get here?” she reflected, smiling, amazed by the sense of community at Altona.
Another member of the Altona community, maneuvering a sewing machine next to Brandt, “too shy” to be pictured or share her name, said simply: “We love it when she comes over to help.”
Esther Wollman said the 400 quilts were expected to be completed by early Thursday afternoon.
The Altona Christian Community is an independent Hutterite colony, founded in 2001, with about 130 residents, according to Myra Wollman. It was joined by members of the Grand River Christian Community in Jamesport, Missouri, the Elmendorf Christian Community in Mountain Lake, and the Starland Hutterite Colony in rural Gibbon.
The Hutterite religion calls for pacifism and “a belief in community of goods, in which all material goods are held in common,” according to Hutterites.org.
The Altona Christian Community also owns and operates Rush River Steel & Trim and farms in the Henderson Township area. The community also operates the Altona Christian School, with a reported 36 students pre-k through 12th grade.
