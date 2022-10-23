At age 57, Josefina Flandes didn’t know how to properly use a condom.
Growing up in Mexico City with her family, the topic of sex was considered taboo. Reproductive body parts were even given different names. A vagina, for example, was called a flower.
When she moved to Mankato and had her own kids, Flandes didn’t have enough knowledge on the topic to educate them, despite wanting to. So she avoided talking about it all together.
Now she’s a newly hired sexual health educator with Planned Parenthood — a nonprofit that provides reproductive health care — thanks to her participation in its adult sex education program called Entre Amigas, or Among Girlfriends.
The long-standing program offers Latina women the chance to learn about sexual health topics that they may not have been taught at home due to the stigmas around it.
Subjects such as family planning, sexually transmitted infections, HIV/AIDS and healthy relationships are taught in Spanish, making the program more accessible to those who don’t speak English.
The program offers 24 hours of education for free, divided in different ways. Sometimes participants meet once a week for three hours in the span of three months. Other times participants meet daily for two hours in the span of a few weeks.
During the pandemic, the program was conducted virtually over Zoom. Now and prior, classes are taught at an undisclosed location in town.
The program changed the life of Flandes in more ways than one.
“At first I was in shock that I did not know this information,” she said. “It was all new to me. I thought to myself, ‘I am so old and I missed out on all this important information.’”
Her shock soon turned into gratitude.
“I am very happy,” she said after completing the program. “This is a great opportunity, and I feel very lucky to be here.”
Flandes extends her gratitude to Nataly Quintero, manager of adult engagement at Planned Parenthood. Quintero teaches the adult programs at Planned Parenthood in Mankato, including Entre Amigas.
Flandes became acquainted with Quintero after running into her repeatedly at community events. Quintero invited Flandes to participate in the program and, despite some hesitation, Flandes decided to give it a shot.
She invited her good friend Mariaelena Londoño to participate with her.
Londoño, 67, knew even less about sexual health than Flandes. She grew up thinking holding hands with a boy would make her pregnant because her family in Columbia told her so.
Her family thought that, by instilling fear, she would avoid sex and relationships altogether. Londoño didn’t question it back then. It was all she had ever known.
She mocks it now.
When she moved to Mankato nine years ago, the thought of learning more about sexual health hadn’t crossed her mind until Flandes brought it up.
Londoño’s glad her friend did.
Empowered. That’s how she felt after participating in the program.
“We were a group of women of various ages, different cultures, different generations. It was intimidating. But we all had something in common. We were all women and, regardless of our age, we all shared similar experiences.” she said. “For example, our first menstrual period. How we lived through it. Regardless of our differences, we live the same.”
Londoño learned about sexually transmitted infections, safe sex and reproductive anatomy. She also learned that it’s OK to refer to reproductive parts by their actual names.
“A vagina is a vagina and a penis is a penis,” she said. “That is how we should be teaching our kids without shame.”
Shame. Something Londoño felt none of during the entire program. Even when a silicone penis was plopped in front of her.
“It was shocking to see a penis model and condom demonstration, but that’s because of my age. I was never taught that. And it was a beautiful experience,” she said.
Beautiful enough that she couldn’t wait to share about her experience with her two daughters and grandkids.
Londoño’s daughter who lives in Mankato signed up for the program herself after hearing her mom rave about it. Her other daughter, living in California, received a phone call about it instead.
“My daughter (in California) has two kids. One girl that is 8 and a boy that is 11. I told her, ‘Please, what I failed to teach you, please teach my grandkids. Show them the correct name of their body parts. Teach them to be aware of their sexual health,’” she said.
Londoño mailed the educational manual she received during the program to assist in teaching the kids.
Meanwhile, Flandes said sorry to her own.
“They’re adults now,” she said about her kids. “I apologized to them that I was not informed to give them the information when they were younger.”
After learning about the horrors associated with unprotected sex, Flandes began supplying her kids with condoms.
Both women attribute their newfound knowledge to Quintero and her teaching style.
“She did it in a marvelous way and was very professional,” Londoño said.
Agreeing, Flandes added, “She has a way of making us all feel very comfortable and heard.”
Quintero joined Planned Parenthood’s Community Education and Engagement team in 2018 after applying for a role as an education and outreach specialist.
“I’ve always been passionate about sexual health,” the 33-year-old said. “I grew up in a in a home where my mom was a sex educator.”
Quintero began working as a youth program educator. When an opportunity arose for her to teach the adult programs for ages 18 and older instead, she went for it.
Looking back, she’s thankful she did.
“My mom taught me from a young age that being a woman was something to be celebrated. As a child, I saw her do similar work in the Latine community with teen girls and women,” she said. “Working for Planned Parenthood has given me the opportunity to follow in her steps by teaching sexual health to people of all ages, genders and cultures.”
From how to report and heal from domestic and sexual abuse, to how to pleasure one’s self, Quintero has taught it all.
She also uses her background as an artist to teach in creative and engaging ways. She has participants paint their reproductive system, to give an example.
“Entre Amigas is important because it gives Latina women a safe space not only to learn about health but to reclaim their bodies and be leaders within their community,” she said. “This program works hard to break sexual taboos and restrictions around sexuality. It teaches us that being a sexual being is not only about sex but about our values, culture, biology, society and more. I am honored to work with such amazing and powerful women.”
