MANKATO — A registered sex offender is accused of soliciting a child and exchanging pornographic messages with the 14-year-old online.
Patrick Lee Olson, 37, of Mankato, was charged Thursday with several felony crimes involving soliciting a child, exchanging explicit online material with a child and possessing child pornography.
Parents contacted Mankato police last week after finding explicit messages on their 14-year-old daughter's phone. Investigators determined Olson had been communicating with the girl and had received pornographic images and made requests for sex acts, according to the court complaint.
Olson allegedly admitted to soliciting the girl but claimed he would not have gone through with his requests because of her age.
Olson has a 1995 criminal sexual conduct conviction that requires him to be on the predatory offender registry.
