MANKATO — A repeat sex offender has been found guilty again of sexually abusing a child after a third trial.
A Blue Earth County jury first found Chad Edward Danberry, 44, of Amboy, guilty of several felony counts of criminal sexual conduct following a trial last week.
Danberry’s first conviction was thrown out by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. A retrial held last fall ended with a jury unable to reach a verdict.
In 2018 a girl who was in middle school reported Danberry had sexually assaulted her multiple times over a four-year-period, the charges said. The abuse included rapes during which he pinned her down and held her hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming, court documents say.
Danberry first went to trial in April 2019 and a jury convicted him on all counts. He was sentenced to at least 44 years in prison.
Public defenders appealed the conviction, making multiple arguments. A panel of Court of Appeals judges agreed with one claim that a juror might have been biased and overturned the first conviction in December 2020.
A prospective juror had told the court her daughter had been sexually abused and she repeatedly stated doubt about her ability to be fair and impartial, according to the ruling. Danberry’s attorney requested the woman be removed from the jury but Judge Mark Betters seated her anyway.
“We conclude the district court abused its discretion by denying (Danberry’s) for-cause challenge and allowing a biased juror to sit on the jury,” the ruling states.
Precedence says a finding of a biased juror requires the verdict be overturned, the ruling concluded.
Danberry was retried in September and that jury found him not guilty of two counts but could not reach a verdict on several other counts.
A third jury found Danberry guilty of all the remaining counts. He will be resentenced on March 23.
Danberry was released from prison when his first conviction was overturned, but he has since been in the Blue Earth County Jail because he did not pay bail.
Danberry has a lengthy criminal history that includes a prior criminal sexual conduct conviction and two convictions for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
