MANKATO — A New Ulm man who was convicted of a fifth count of prostitution involving a minor won't serve any more time behind bars.
Colten Chase Camacho, 25, pleaded guilty to a felony count of hiring a juvenile for prostitution last month and was sentenced to 428 days already served Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Camacho was giving a 15-year-old a ride in 2017 when he pulled over in Blue Earth County and told the girl he needed oral sex to continue to drive, according to the charges filed in 2017.
Camacho entered an Alford plea meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged a jury likely would have convicted him.
In October 2019 Camacho pleaded guilty to five counts of the same charge involving girls age 15 to 17 in Brown County. Two other sets of sex crime charges were dismissed in the plea deal. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.
With credit for time served and parole, he was released in April and has returned to New Ulm. He has been classified as a Level 3 predatory offender.
Concurrent sentencing is presumptive in Minnesota and the credit for time already served in those cases resulted in no additional jail time for the Blue Earth County case, prosecutor Ryan Hansch said.
Two other cases accusing Camacho of stalking a police officer and having body armor and pellet guns at his residence were previously dismissed in Brown County. Prosecutors expected he also would not have been sentenced to any additional jail time in those cases, according to court documents.
