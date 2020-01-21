NEW ULM — A Level 3 sex offender has moved to a new address in New Ulm.
Paul Andrew Alonzo, 28, recently moved to the 600 block of Franklin Street, the New Ulm Police Department announced Monday. The address is a few blocks from Jefferson Elementary School and New Ulm Middle School.
Alonzo has two convictions in 2010 in Brown County for criminal sexual conduct involving minors, according to court records. He had sexual contact with two teenage girls whom he knew, and he recorded video of the contact, according to the NUPD announcement.
No community meeting will be held because Alonzo already has been living in the city.
He is on intensive supervised release through 2023.
