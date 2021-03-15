MANKATO — A sex offender who traded nude photos with a child was sentenced to time served and probation.
Anthony Michael Barnes, 19, of Mankato, was sentenced on felony counts of distributing sexual material to a child and possession of pornography by a predatory offender on Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
He exchanged explicit photos with a 12-year-old girl via cellphone messages last summer, according to a court complaint.
Barnes, who has a prior juvenile criminal sexual conduct conviction, spent 233 days in jail after the charges were filed. Additional time behind bars will be dismissed if he completes five years of probation, with conditions including residency at a group home.
