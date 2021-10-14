LE CENTER — A Level 3 sex offender is returning to rural Le Center.
Brian Joseph Miller, 39, was in custody as Le Sueur County petitioned to have him civilly committed as sexually dangerous and psychopathic. A Le Sueur County District judge dismissed the petition earlier this week.
Miller has moved to 245th Avenue south of Le Center, where he previously has resided.
Miller has a history of criminal sexual conduct with women. The offenses included sexual touching and holding a woman against her will and undressing in front of her, according to a Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office announcement.
No community notification meeting will be held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.