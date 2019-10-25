MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s leading sex trafficking investigator said public health concerns warrant more collaboration between law enforcement and medical centers.
During a presentation Friday at the VINE Adult Community Center, Marc Chadderdon of the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office told attendees he’d like to see a fund established to cover medical examinations for victims of sex trafficking.
No such fund exists currently, making it difficult to connect sex workers escaping the industry to immediate and ongoing medical care.
“I just think there should be something we can offer to a girl who hadn’t been to a doctor to have a pregnancy test, to be checked for STDs, and reference to mental health or other services a hospital could provide,” he said.
He cited the example of a woman caught in a prostitution sting in recent years. She told investigators she had as many as 400 clients, and hadn’t received a medical examination since she started in the industry.
His attempts to get a hospital to provide the examination proved unsuccessful because no one could pay for it.
“They just don’t want to have a carte blanche thing where we can bring anyone we want to the hospital,” he said.
While he didn’t blame hospitals for not offering to cover the service, he said it’s a public health concern which should be addressed. He named New Ulm Medical Center as the exception, saying they have provided examinations in the past.
Chadderdon’s presentation was a wide-ranging overview of law enforcement’s attempts to curb sex trafficking in south-central Minnesota. Carol Ries, VINE’s community living coach, said there was strong interest in the topic.
“I think our community members really appreciated having programming that informs them of issues occurring in our community,” she said.
Authorities have arrested 125 people for sex trafficking related charges, including some for soliciting minors, in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown counties since 2014. Chadderdon went over several examples of the arrests since then, including one man who recently pleaded guilty in Blue Earth County.
Lawrence White, a California rapper known as “40 Glocc,” was arrested in Mapleton in 2017 after reportedly driving a prostitute to meet an undercover officer for sex. Officers believed he listened in on the prostitute’s arrest over the phone and tried to flee the scene.
They found smashed cell phones in his vehicle when they detained him, according to a criminal complaint. White pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution Monday in Blue Earth County.
The presentation was part of an ongoing education push on trafficking. Chadderdon regularly meets with community groups, saying education complements stings in combating trafficking.
“We know we’re not going to be able to arrest ourselves out of this,” he said.
