MANKATO — The Holiday Sharing Tree has 270 remaining unfilled and unreturned gift cards with the deadline for both 5 p.m. Sunday.
Those who have not yet returned their cards should do so by that time to the tree site listed on the envelope. Return sites in Mankato include both Hy-Vees, River Hills Mall near the movie theaters, Fleet Farm. In St. Peter, sites include Hy-Vee, First National Bank and Nutter Clothing.
Organizers last year and this year shifted to gift cards instead of purchases of actual items. Gift cards allow recipients to choose the store of their choice and pick out their own particular gifts.
Online donations can be made through PayPal at www.holidaysharingtree.org.
The Holiday Sharing Tree began in 1985 helping 185 families. Last season the program helped more than 900 families, and has distributed 70,000 gifts since its inception.
The kickoff event this year featured an original Marian Anderson painting called "The Holiday Sharing Tree" depicting children approaching a Christmas tree outdoors. The painting was used as a fundraiser for the program.
Prints of the painting are on sale at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.