NORTH MANKATO — In a year where delayed medical care is even more common than usual, Mankato’s annual push to promote men’s health kicked off Monday.
The growMANkato launch at Mankato Brewery in North Mankato marked the start of the monthlong campaign raising awareness for men’s health, particularly prostate and testicular cancer. Organizers hope to raise $10,000 for the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund during the month.
With a freshly shaven face to mark the occasion, this year's growMANkato ambassador Dr. Chaun Cox said he hopes the campaign encourages more men to take an active interest in their health by seeking regular medical exams.
"This year we were able to see how delaying care can have negative consequences for people," he said. "Men do tend to delay coming in and it does make the procedures and the different things they might have to have done a little bit bigger because things have progressed."
Health experts have raised concerns about delayed care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released research in September finding 41% of adults in the U.S. had delayed or avoided care by June 30.
Cox, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato's Northridge facility, participated in the campaign in past years by growing out his facial hair. As is custom for the campaign's ambassadors, he received a shave at the launch event.
The campaign concludes with another shave down for Cox on Nov. 30. In between, growMANkato organized fundraisers, beard-growing contests and both virtual and in-person spirit tastings.
Proceeds from the events will support existing cancer patients through the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, part of the Mankato Area Foundation. The fund supplies care boxes and other resources to newly diagnosed people in the Mankato area.
Zierdt, who died of prostate cancer in March 2019, started growMANkato with Chris Harstad, a testicular cancer survivor, in 2012. Raising awareness is just one of three goals for the campaign, Harstad said, with the others being to raise funds to support people who've been diagnosed and encourage more people to talk to others about their cancer experiences.
Harstad remembers how Zierdt used to encourage him to share his experience more as a way to help people. Talking about it can also be cathartic and help in the healing process, Harstad said.
“A lot of guys think about their health but they don’t necessarily act on it, and they don’t ask for help," Harstad said. "So we’re encouraging men to say 'Hey, it’s OK to talk about your health.'"
Along with seeking medical screenings, he recommended men to be alert for lumps or any other changes in their bodies. Even self-examinations at home could make a difference, as testicular and other cancers are more treatable if caught early.
Zierdt's legacy also lives on through the Hazy Hero IPA beer first brewed in his honor by Mankato Brewery and Lupulin Brewing Company in 2018. The beer was brought back again this year for the campaign, with portions of proceeds going toward the fund.
Donors to the JZ Cancer Fund received Hazy Hero in their “stache kits,” the grab bags they could pick up at the brewery Monday which also had masks, snacks, men’s health information and a schedule of the upcoming events. The full list of this month’s growMANkato events are on the Mankato Area Foundation’s website.
