When Ahmad Kiblawi bought what at the time was called Stadium Dollar in 2015 near Minnesota State University, it was basically just a dollar store. He changed the name to Stadium Mart and began filling the shelves with middle-eastern, Asian and African food products to accommodate MSU’s international students and faculty.
Since moving the store to its current location at 251 Bunting Lane, the business now doubles as a grocery and restaurant called Shawarmania Mediterranean Grill, in homage to the popular middle-eastern shawarma sandwich.
Kiblawi had been considering a location a few miles away from campus, but then Vera’s Tacos announced they were moving to upper North Mankato. He jumped at the opportunity to remain close to campus. Complete with a kitchen, it was a perfect match, and only a block away from their original location.
“I wanted to be closer to campus because our business is based on students,” Kiblawi said. “Some don’t have cars so it’s easier for them to come here.”
Kiblawi is Palestinian but grew up in Abu Dhabi, where shawarma sandwiches are as common there as the hot dog or hamburger is in the United States. After high school, he moved to Mankato for college about 15 years ago. He thought there were limited options for authentic middle-eastern food, and was determined to one day open a restaurant.
He had struck up a friendship with Anwar Taha, who was a frequent customer at Stadium Mart, and learned Taha was a chef by trade with experience running restaurants.
The two decided to take a road trip to visit hotspots known for their middle-eastern food scene, including Minneapolis, Chicago and Detroit. Kiblawi was already familiar with many of the middle-eastern restaurants and grocery stores in the Twin Cities, supplying groceries from places like the Holy Land Deli, probably the most popular middle-eastern restaurant in Minneapolis. The two ordered off the menu from each restaurant they visited and noted the taste, portion size, menu options and cost.
Back in Mankato, Kiblawi connected with Nancy Goodwin, who helps new businesses with marketing and start-up assistance through the Small Business Development Center in Mankato.
“We talked about the full spectrum of marketing tools that they would need, whether it was signage, business cards, menus, logos, and everything right up to the content that went into his social media marketing and anything else he did reaching out to the public with fliers and special events, helping him brand and position the business for what it is,” Goodwin said.
They initially began catering before opening the restaurant. Many customers had their first taste of Shawarmania at MSU’s international festival in 2019. Held annually in April, it features a variety of global foods from around the world.
“It was a month before we opened, and was a nice boost in advertising,” Kiblawi said. “We’ll do it this year again and will probably add more items since we have a kitchen. Sometimes you have to look at what a customer wants, so we try to have more variety for people.”
Love at first biteWhen they finally opened their doors on May 17, 2019, it was Ramadan, where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for 30 days. By evening, the restaurant was packed with long lines of customers waiting to order.
“It was crazy,” Kiblawi said. “I expected people to order different things but everybody wanted shawarma. Some people waited two hours because we weren’t ready for that kind of rush. We had 40 people come in right away.”
To meet the growing demand, Kiblawi, his sister, Laila Kabalawi and Taha hired more employees, many of them MSU students, to expand the staff of about a dozen. That has helped them become more efficient so orders arrive faster, but Kiblawi emphasized that since Shawarmania isn’t fast food quality, the meat is slow cooked, fresh and prepared to order.
While gyros and falafel sandwiches are the most popular dishes, they have been experimenting with more elaborate menu items, including stuffed grape leaves, cheese and meat pies, kababs, and deserts like baklava and tiramisu, a biscuit dipped in Italian coffee layered with cream and yellow eggs.
“We do have specials on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Kiblawi said. “Monday always changes, Wednesday it’s chicken kabsa, a Saudi dish and then lamb biriyani is on Friday, which is a very popular item.”
Kiblawi said he plans to expand the catering side of the business. His wife, who works at Taylor Corporation in North Mankato, reached out to Angela Raforth, executive assistant for Navitor, a subsidiary of Taylor Corporation about serving items from their menu to employees there.
“He comes here once a week,” Raforth said. “The chicken shawarma is the most popular — our employees love it.”
Since opening, business has been steady. Kiblawi said many customers from middle-eastern countries report that the dishes taste the same as they do back home.
“Try it once — you’ll love it,” Kiblawi said. “Everybody is welcome here and we love taking care of people.
