MANKATO — Spend enough time around alpacas and you get used to their distinct noises, even the screeches some of them let out during a shearing.
Brent Winslow has given many an alpaca a haircut over the years. To him, the sound just blends in now.
Plus, he said, it's nothing compared to an alpaca’s alarm call alerting its herd to intruders.
“It’ll make your hair stand up,” the Chatfield man said. “Most people don’t get to hear that.”
His shearing partner, Bryan Littlefield, likened it to a hyena call.
For the uninitiated, the shearing sound is sort of like a mix between a squeaky hinge and a horse's neigh. Linguists could engage in endless debates about the best translation of the sound into word form.
Onlookers in Sibley Park at least got to hear the shearing screech for themselves Tuesday while Winslow trimmed two alpacas for the park’s farm season. Sibley Farm features alpacas each year to go with calves, miniature horses, lambs, peacocks, koi and other animals.
Although the sounds can be jarring, the annual trimming is important in keeping alpacas healthy. Keeping their thick, fiber coats on through the summer would risk overheating.
Winslow, who’s been shearing sheep for 35 years and alpacas for 15, and Littlefield said they appreciate educational events like Thursday’s. It teaches people about the hows and whys of shearing, while allowing them to see alpacas up close.
“It’s a really good learning experience for them being able to see a part of agriculture they’ve never seen before,” Littlefield said.
More than 50 people, many of them parents with children, viewed the shearing at the park.
Jamie Kearns, of Eagan, read about it on Facebook and brought her daughter, Aspen, down for the afternoon. Kearns was familiar with Sibley Park from the annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights, but this was her first time coming down to the Sibley Farm.
Aspen got to pet Durango, the first alpaca to be shorn. Whimsical the alpaca came next. Children passed around freshly shorn fiber, a coveted material used to make socks, blankets and other items.
At first, Kearns didn’t think the distinct sound was coming from Durango.
“It’s definitely not a noise that I’ve ever heard an animal make,” she said. “I was quite surprised.”
Learning about the animals was part of a nice homeschool field trip, she added.
When the alpacas aren’t at Sibley Farm, they’re kept at Charles Schroeder’s farm. They hang with his herd of 10 near Highway 14 between Mankato and Nicollet.
The shrill sound they make during a shearing is “impossible to duplicate,” Schroeder said with a laugh.
He’s unfazed by it after many years with his herd. With a background in farming, he was first drawn to alpacas when he saw them at the Wisconsin State Fair 25 years ago.
“I fell in love with them,” he said. "They’re very low maintenance as long as they have hay and water and pasture land.”
Sibley Farm is open through the early fall from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.
