Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.