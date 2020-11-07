Beatriz and Kamila Smith were among the 90 Mankato area community members who walked 2 miles in the shoes of someone experiencing homelessness.
Supporters of Connections Ministry walked through downtown Mankato Saturday morning visiting four sites that provide services to people who do not have a home.
Beatriz saw the fundraising and educational event advertised online and brought her 8-year-old daughter because she wanted to gain an understanding of the challenges faced by people who are homeless and the local resources available to them.
She left the event motivated to volunteer overnights at the Connections Shelter. She felt called to help during the nighttime hours after learning that is the greatest need, she said.
The Smiths and other walkers started and ended their walks outside the shelter, now located at First Presbyterian Church.
Area churches collaborate to host the shelter, now in its fourth season of operation. A move to First Presbyterian Church this fall allows them to serve more people while maintaining social distancing during the pandemic.
They currently are providing dinner and overnight shelter to 17 people, said Collette Broady Grundof, pastor of administration and development. There are beds for up to 35 guests.
The pandemic kept supporters from getting to tour the new shelter site, but they got a virtual tour on an outdoor video screen.
A new kitchen is still under construction but they are settling in well to the new space, Broady Grundof said.
Walkers also stopped at Centenary United Methodist Church. The church hosts free breakfast six days a week for the shelter residents and anyone else who needs a meal. Before the pandemic up to 100 breakfasts were being served each day, said Michelle Laven, a Centenary member and chair of the Connections board of directors. This fall they are serving 50 to 60 people each day.
Outside the Blue Earth County Library, Director Kelly McBride told walkers that people who are homeless often come to use the bathroom, computers and public Wi-Fi, or come in just for a warm chair to take a rest. While the library currently is limiting guests to one-hour visits due to the pandemic, McBride said several members of the homeless community spend additional time outside the building using the Wi-Fi.
Walkers also visited the Salvation Army, which provides lunches and hosts a daytime shelter during the winter months. Salvation Army leaders decided to shift from a nighttime men’s shelter to a daytime shelter for all after the Connections Shelter expanded and is able to meet all of the nighttime need.
The Connections Shelter also is seasonal, with its spring closure date dependent on funding and volunteer availability.
Saturday’s walk raised funds that will help cover the unanticipated costs of hiring staff to take the place of volunteers who are staying home to avoid COVID-19 exposure.
Participants were asked to donate at least $40 – or 1 cent for each step of the 2-mile walk.
A spring fundraiser had to be canceled due to the pandemic and as leaders brainstormed opportunities for the fall they thought of asking supporters to walk the same route many people who are homeless walk every day to access services.
“We think this is a really tangible way we can walk in the shoes of people who are struggling in our community,” said Lindsay Conrad, pastor of First Presbyterian and a Connections board member, as the event got underway.
Shelter leaders hope to expand to a year-round shelter, likely beginning in late 2021, said Erica Koser, the shelter’s pastor of community connections. Other goals, Koser said, include expanding staff to full time and starting an in-shelter worship service.
