MANKATO — After settling into his room Wednesday on Connections Shelter’s opening night, Shawn Morgan said he’s thankful he won’t have to haul his belongings around with him anymore.
Morgan stayed at the shelter back when it rotated weekly from church to church — the model used for Connections' first two seasons. The shelter moved into Covenant Family Church for its third season last year before coming to First Presbyterian Church's second floor for season four.
The location is one of Connections’ many new features this year, including protocols meant to keep COVID-19 away from staff and guests.
The expanded space at First Presbyterian allows for both more distancing and more beds than previous years. Last season ended abruptly once COVID hit, with the nonprofit working with the city to move guests into hotel rooms so they could be more distanced from each other.
Morgan spent the last winter sleeping in a tent with a heater, he said. Compared to the rotating model he remembered, he liked the idea of settling into one location.
“Packing your stuff up and going to another one, that kind of got monotonous,” he said. “This here will be a lot better where you can just stay and leave your stuff here.”
Despite the different set-up this season, Connections Manager Jenn Valimont said the nonprofit hopes to provide the same support and sense of community as past years.
“We’re still going to come in and have a family experience,” Valimont said. “We’re just going to be very aware of the desire to keep ourselves and our guests very healthy.”
Safety measures include social distancing between beds, masking and switching from a communal dinner space to dinner in people’s rooms. There are also temperature checks upon intake and screenings for COVID symptoms.
Connections worked with public health workers on the set up. If a guest has COVID symptoms, they’ll be moved to an empty room to isolate overnight before they can be tested the next day.
Workers had a race against time to prepare the space for Wednesday’s opening. A kitchen and another bathroom remain unfinished but could be done this week.
Staff and volunteers worked around it Wednesday, serving chicken dinners from Pizza Ranch and distributing hot coffee. The shelter is sitting pretty for food between restaurants pitching in and church groups pledging to provide meals.
What’s needed most are volunteers and funding. Many volunteers from previous years can’t help out because they’re in high-risk age groups for COVID.
Funding, meanwhile, would help the shelter remain open as long as possible, said Erica Koser, the shelter’s pastor of community connections.
“It will completely depend on funding,” she said of this season’s end date. “If we can come up with enough funding and we’re well enough supported, we hope not to close at all.”
Koser and the shelter’s pastor of administration and development, Collette Broady Grund, have spoken about their desire for year-round shelter space in Mankato. A fundraiser titled “a walk in their shoes,” with participants following some of the same common paths people experiencing homelessness travel during the day, is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Mankato will soon also have around-the-clock indoor space for people experiencing homelessness. The Salvation Army is set to open a day shelter on Nov. 1.
Morgan was among 10 guests who checked into Connections in the first hour. The shelter has capacity for 35, and staff expect more beds to fill as the weather cools.
Joining Morgan in a room was his new friend, Joe Parent. The two met after Parent arrived in the Mankato area to help his family members move in recent weeks.
Parent had been sleeping outside downtown. His belongings, consisting of several bags of clothing and other supplies, were stacked underneath a bench.
Getting into his room, Parent started organizing by sliding some of the bags under his bed. He remarked how spacious the room was.
He heard it could be an even nastier winter than usual, which had him feeling good about finding a warm place to stay for a while.
“With me having back issues, it doesn’t help sleeping on concrete,” he said.
Koser, Broady Grund and Valimont are three of seven total staff at the shelter this year. Another hire could come soon.
Expanded staff means Connections can offer case management this season. Staff will work with guests on what barriers they’re facing for housing and what goals they have going forward.
Case management will start after the guest’s first week and continue at least on a weekly basis from there. A commons room has a mini-library and a computer to use for job applications.
Many guests from last season have since moved into housing, Koser said. Some are returning this year, but there are many new faces as well.
“We were able to partner well with the city, and a lot of the barriers for getting housing were erased because of COVID,” she said. “We were really happy with the number of people who were able to find permanent housing.”
Once the state’s halt on evictions eventually lifts, she sees potential for more individuals or families needing shelter beds. For now, though, she said Connections is just excited the partnership with First Presbyterian helped them welcome guests once again.
“They’ve been wonderful to work with and we’re excited to see where this will go together,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.