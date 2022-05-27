MANKATO — Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office will soon switch to using encrypted messages for "talk group" calls between deputies and local government police officers outside of Mankato.
The change, slated to begin Wednesday, is being implemented as a way to to improve the effectiveness of the law enforcement services, guard staff safety and to comply with pending Criminal Justice Information requirements.
Sheriff officials said the change was made in relation to calls where suspects were likely monitoring police communications via public means and fled before officers arrived.
There will be no effect on Mankato Department of Public Safety radio traffic.
