MANKATO — Two complaints of internet-related fraud have prompted the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office to warn residents to be cautious regarding online or telephone requests for personal or account information.
Scammers are attempting to convince targets to transfer large amounts of money into a cryptocurrency account. Once the victim's funds are moved, the scammer instructs the person to share the new account information. The information is then used by the scammer to steal the victim's money.
Although reports of this particular scam have not been numerous, the amounts of money involved have been significant. One victim reported losing more than $200,000 to scammers.
Investigation in such cases can be limited, the department stated in a news release.
For more information about identifying scams, go to: consumer.ftc.gov.
