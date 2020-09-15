SLEEPY EYE — The Brown County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about scammers falsely using the name of a Sleepy Eye business and rural address in fraudulent online sales.
Scammers posing as a widow selling her husband's belongings are defrauding potential buyers from across the county, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The scammers are using Craigslist and Boattrader.com to post ads for items including boats and ATVs. The ads falsely provide a rural Sleepy Eye address and say Helget Enterprise will deliver the merchandise. The scammers even created a fake website for Helget Enterprise, which is a real transportation company in Sleepy Eye.
