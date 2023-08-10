ST. PETER — Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Thursday about paving scams after receiving several complaints from residents about door-to-door solicitors selling asphalt work.
Services being offered include driveway paving, roofing and weather vane additions or replacements.
Deputies investigating the complaints found surfaces with new asphalt that is half as thick as it should be. Residents also reported they were lied to about the availability of extra asphalt from a nearby job.
Residents with questions or concerns about scams should contact the office at 931-1570.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.