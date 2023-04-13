MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is transitioning to a new patrol vehicle design.
The more modern design changes the long-standing brown color to black with the addition of a flag and the word "Sheriff" outlined in blue.
While only two vehicles with the new design are now out on patrol, there will be two SUVs coming this summer. The department plans to continue using a fleet of primarily SUVs.
“Our office is excited to have a fresh look on the Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles moving forward. I am hoping the new look will catch people’s attention and our presence will be noticed in the community,” Sheriff Jeff Wersal stated in a news release.
The public will see both the brown squads and the black squads during the transition period. The department usually replaces four to six squads a year, and the full transition will take about four years.
