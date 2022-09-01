MANKATO — Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public input on a new policy regarding the use of body cameras worn by its uniformed lieutenants and deputies.
The office is in the process of purchasing about 31 cameras, Capt. Paul Barta said Thursday.
Minnesota law requires the office to have a written policy in place before the technology can be implemented.
A proposed policy will be available for the public to review through Sept. 26. People interested in reading the proposed police may email a request to: paul.barta@blueearthcountymn.gov; call 304-4807; or by mailing a request letter to: Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 401 Carver Road P.O. Box 228, Mankato, MN 56002-0228; attention: Capt. Paul Barta.
The draft policy may be read online at: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/1609/Body-Worn-Cameras. Printed copies are available at the BECSO, 401 Carver Road.
Comments about the policy will be accepted during the Blue Earth County Board meeting 9 a.m. Sept. 27 on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse, 204 South Fifth St., Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.