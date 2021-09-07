MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is warning people not to click on unknown links in emails.
The Sheriff's Office has received multiple recent complaints of ransomware fraud. Scammers send a link that downloads a virus onto a computer and the victim must pay a ransom to remove the virus.
“Investigative options in these cases can be limited,” Sheriff Capt. Paul Barta said in a press release. The scammers conceal their identities and often operate overseas.
