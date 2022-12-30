MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about fraudulent calls from scammers claiming to be with the department.
Emergency dispatchers recently have received multiple calls from the public reporting that someone from the department contacted them to demand money. The scammer requests an electronic transfer of funds or gift cards to resolve matters regarding missed court dates.
Law enforcement will not solicit an electronic transfer of money by phone or gift cards to satisfy a missed court date, the sheriff's department said in a news release. Caller ID systems can't be relied on as verification of identity.
Anyone who has experienced a financial loss as a result of this scam is encouraged to call 911 for assistance.
