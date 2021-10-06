Grieving from two tragedies within a six-month span, Mankato East’s girls swimming and diving team is raising awareness and funds for mental health causes this season.
The team is selling bracelets commemorating teammate Mara Hoffner, 13, and coach Hannah Plaisance, 25. Both died unexpectedly over the last year, Hoffner in May and Plaisance in November 2020.
Proceeds from the bracelets will be donated to Horizon Homes, a local mental health provider. Strong support at East’s 6:30 p.m. Thursday meet will help the cause.
For the team, the project is about honoring Hoffner and Plaisance while bringing conversations about mental health to the forefront, said Sadie Burns, a team captain and senior at East.
“We want to keep their memory going and keep their light in our hearts,” she said. “ … Our main message we want to get out is it’s OK to not be OK. It’s OK to need help; that’s when the conversation truly starts.”
Each bracelet will be green, reflecting the color used for mental health awareness. One side of it will read, “in honor of Mara and Hannah,” and the other will have “mental health awareness” and “#stopthestigma.”
The idea first came about when assistant head coach Emma Noren met with seniors Burns, Parker Beavens and Samantha Molina over the summer. Their idea for the bracelets and a swim meet dedicated to Hoffner and Plaisance became a teamwide effort, along with putting more of a focus on mental health throughout the upcoming season.
“We were all thinking the same thing,” Noren said. “We were all on the same page.”
This season Noren made mental health care packages for the girls, which included journals to privately put down their thoughts. She and the team also do mental health check-ins each week.
In addition, a mental health advocate recently came to talk to the team. Molly Dose, the speaker, spoke about the grieving process, suicide prevention and the mental health resources available to people.
Tears were shed, Burns said, but it was helpful.
“It made me more aware of being a better communicator with my friends, family and classmates,” she said of the team’s emphasis on mental health. “Check in with each other. We never truly know what people are going through.”
Ninth-grader Clare Braswell, Hoffner’s friend and diving teammate, said the dive and swim teams didn’t have as much of a connection before the tragedies due to the practices and events being separate. Grieving together over Hoffner and Plaisance, who was a diving coach, changed that in recent months.
She hopes Thursday brings more togetherness out on a school and community level.
“I hope a lot of people from the school come so we can see a community come together, even five months after Mara passed away and almost a year since Hannah had,” she said.
From a coaching perspective, Noren feels like putting more focus on mental health this season brought her closer to the team. Talking about it provided more understanding on what they’re going through.
Noren has been open about her own experiences with mental health. As a first-time teacher last year, she was diagnosed with anxiety.
She talks about it. If students have someone they can look up to with a mental health condition, Noren said, then hopefully it’ll make them more comfortable being open about it.
“Just that support is so big,” she said. “It can help you so much more.”
As was so often the case elsewhere in society, being open about mental health struggles wasn’t common in sports for decades. Little by little, more athletes at the high school, college and professional levels are feeling empowered to share their mental health stories.
At East, posters put up around school by the girls list mental health information. They’re among many high school teams encouraging spectators to do “green outs” at their events lately, where everyone wears green to raise awareness for mental health.
Swapping in home-team colors for green and other initiatives to mark mental health awareness are happening at Minnesota State University, too. Mara Hoffner’s father, MSU football coach Todd Hoffner said a student-athletic advisory committee organized awareness events on campus this month.
Also known as SAAC, the student-athlete group asked fans to do “green outs” at all home games to kick off an October mental health initiative on campus. SAAC did a similar awareness project last year with green bandanas worn around campus.
“We ask that all students/fans that attend any of the home games wear some sort of green, instead of their usual purple and gold gear,” stated SAAC President Abbi Stafslien-Dumale in a release. “This will show that this is a campaign we can all unite for, regardless of background/sport/gender/etc.”
MSU’s football team and its next opponent, Wayne State, will both wear mental health awareness stickers on their helmets Saturday. Anything people can do to heighten awareness will help, said Todd Hoffner, because there’s still much more work to do.
“It’s becoming more talked about,” he said. “It’s becoming more normal, but nowhere near the normalcy we need to help people through it.”
The Hoffner family honored Mara earlier this year by donating $1,000 to East’s diving program and K&G Gymnastics, two activities she loved. They donated another $1,000 to Prairie Winds Middle School for mental health education.
Todd Hoffner also encouraged people to seek out the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program if they or anyone they know needs help. The program partners with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which people can call anytime at 1-800-273-8255.
Support for the swim and dive team’s bracelet drive came in fast once they started posting sign-up links over the weekend. About 350 orders came in as of Wednesday’s practice.
An order form for bracelets is available at tinyurl.com/3nnwrm2a. Burns, Braswell and Noren encouraged people to wear green to Thursday’s swim/dive meet, where they can also sign-up for the $2 or $3 bracelets.
The swim and dive girls plan to continue to raise awareness about mental health beyond Thursday’s meet. It’s a cause the team intends to carry forward, Noren said.
“We started addressing it right away in the summer when two-a-days started, and we’ll keep doing it season to season,” she said. “Our girls have shown so much this season that I think it’ll continue.”
