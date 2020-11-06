WASECA — Before the man who shot him was sentenced to the maximum 35 years, Waseca police officer Arik Matson told a courtroom how his “life was changed forever.”
He doesn't remember the night he was shot by Tyler Robert Janovsky. He only remembers waking up in a hospital bed and all the pain and frustration that has followed.
While he continues a long recovery he said he is grateful for all the support.
“From this day forward I chose to live life to the fullest, trust God's plan and never take anything for granted,” Matson said.
Matson told the courtroom he "would still respond to that call if it were tomorrow."
Janovsky did not look at Matson or any of the people who spoke about how he had shattered their lives Friday afternoon at the Waseca County Courthouse. He gave a brief apology before he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting Matson in the head and shooting at two other Waseca police officers.
Janovsky was wanted on drug charges when officers responded to a suspicious person report on Jan. 6 and found Janovsky on a balcony of a residence in the 900 block of Third Ave. S.E.
Janovsky climbed onto a garage and shot at an officer, then shot Matson, then fired a another shot at Matson and a third officer, according to court documents.
Officers returned fire and Janovsky sustained non-life-threatening wounds. He reportedly told a family member he intended to commit suicide by cop less a few weeks before the shooting.
Janovsky pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer in July. A third count of attempted murder was dismissed in a plea deal, along with a weapons charge and the prior drug charges.
Both Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius and Judge Christine Long said Janovsky's 35-year prison sentence was not enough for the widespread devastation he inflicted. But it is the maximum allowed under state guidelines. After the hearing, Cornelius lobbied for a change to the law.
“The law doesn't account for if the officer or officers are gravely injured. It doesn't account for if they almost die, if they have to relearn how to eat, walk and talk and possibly never return to work,” she said.
Matson spent months in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, much of it without his family by his side because of the pandemic. He returned home to Freeborn last month.
“While we are all thankful he is home now, and we are all finally together as a family, his journey to recovery is far from over,” wife Megan Matson said during her victim impact statement.
“Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and find the joy in the story you are living," she said. "We have found joy and we will keep living.”
Janovsky told the court he was "deeply sorry."
"I hope and pray officer Matson makes a full recovery and his family finds some closure," he said.
