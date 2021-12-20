MAPLETON — The man who was shot in Mapleton Sunday remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
The victim is Ronald James Daniel Reid, 50, of Mapleton, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The suspect has not been identified. Authorities were called to the 100 block of Fourth Avenue SE around 10:15 a.m. Sunday and found Reid with two gunshot wounds.
The Sheriff’s Office has released few details, citing an ongoing investigation.
