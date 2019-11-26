MANKATO — Mankato, North Mankato and other area communities will bring the focus to locally owned small businesses this weekend during the annual Shop Small Saturday promotion.
Dozens of stores in the Mankato-North Mankato city center will participate from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., offering specials and events for shoppers.
Crystal Olson of City Center Partnership, which helps coordinate the event, said shoppers can take part in a passport event to qualify for drawings.
“People can pick up a passport at any participating business, and if they get it stamped at 10 participating businesses, they’ll be entered for drawings for gift packages valued at about $100.” She said four or five of the gift packages, from local stores, will be given away.
The GSR Fine Art Festival will be running Saturday and Sunday and the Magical Merry Mankato Craft & Gift Expo will be Saturday, both in the civic center.
Minnesota State University is participating in the Shop Small event by hosting a pop-up store at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, 424 N. Riverfront Drive. Student entrepreneurs will be selling products and showcasing their businesses. Arts and crafts, household items, clothing and 3D-printed items also will be on sale.
Many small businesses say the day is one of their biggest or biggest sales day of the year.
The day was created by American Express, which launched the promotion in the midst of the recession in 2010 to encourage people to do holiday shopping at local stores.
