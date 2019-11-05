MANKATO — A new Shopko Optical center has opened at 1701 East Madison Ave. in the strip mall where Slumberland is located.
Optometrist Jacqueline Jones will head up the new center. Jones graduated from the University of Houston college of optometry and is therapeutic pharmaceutical agent certified.
While Shopko went bankrupt early this year, the company announced it would continue to operate some free-standing optical stores. Shopko Optical has six other Minnesota stores, in Austin, Winona, Fairmont, Rochester, St. Cloud and Marshall. The company expects to add more locations next year.
