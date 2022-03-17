Work is underway on a major redevelopment of the former Shopko building on Madison Avenue that will bring a 3-on-3 ice rink, a Crooked Pint Ale House with a Green Mill on the Go and a wedding/event center, all under the roof of the existing building.
Outside will be decks and pickleball courts and a green space off the event center for weddings.
A large part of the building is for a future tenant, which could be the Mankato YMCA.
“We’re getting most of the demolition done. When Shopko left, they left the shelves and everything in there, so we have all those out,” said developer Mike Drummer. His crews have also installed the beamed supports to hold the ceiling that will be over the ice rink.
The Pond on Madison will be a 130-foot-by-60-foot ice rink that will be used by academy students during the week and host tournaments on the weekend, as well as other public programming for the community.
“I believe we’ll see a lot of high-end professional users and college and youth,” Drummer said. “Look what we did for Hockey Day Minnesota here. It was the best one ever held. We’ll keep that kind of momentum going and be able to provide even more and better training for youth than we have now.”
The ice rink will be owned and operated by Chris LaCombe, who’s spent his career in hockey, including 27 years and 3,000-plus games as a Level 4 USA certified youth coach in Minnesota as well as the past decade as a NHL sports agent involved in the development of more than 300 NHL drafted players.
LaCombe moved to Elysian to be nearer his new endeavor. He also owns a hockey center in Indiana called the Ice Barn.
LaCombe said he’s watched small rinks grow in popularity as they are sought out by top players, including college and pro players, to use to hone their skills.
Around the rink will be locker rooms and other facilities to accommodate hockey players or others using the ice sheet.
Crooked Pint
A two-level Crooked Pint Ale House will have a mezzanine overlooking the small area hockey rink. The Crooked Pint will be attached to a 500-person event space in the back or the building. The restaurant also will have the largest outdoor deck in southwest Minnesota.
Green Mill on the Go will also be included. The new concept offers takeout and third-party delivery of all the Green Mill pizzas, wings and cheese breads.
Crooked Pint has a wide range of Juicy Lucys. In April 2017, Crooked Pint won USA Today’s Readers Choice Award for Best Juicy Lucy in Minnesota, and in May 2019 it won USA Today’s Readers Choice for Best Hot Dish in Minnesota.
The menu features classic pub fare with more than 50 choices for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch and kids’ menu selections. Other menu mainstays include Signature Burgers, Pub Pot Pies, Pub Tacos and shareables like Totchoes, featuring jumbo tater tots, and a 16-ounce pretzel.
The restaurant offers 30 craft beers on tap.
“Crooked Pint’’ is focused on ‘eatertainment.’ People don’t want to just go out to eat, you go out to eat and enjoy other entertainment,” Drummer said. Increasingly restaurants/bars are located with adjoining bowling alleys, indoor bocce ball courts and other entertainment venues.
Crooked Pint, with its flagship in Chaska, has 13 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Arizona.
Drummer said the event center on the north end of the building will include an outdoor green space for weddings with glass garage doors leading into the event area and then another set of doors leading to a dining area.
On the east side of the building, where the former Shopko garden center was, will be a large deck, canopied areas and three pickleball courts.
YMCA
The YMCA has long been eyeing an eastside location for a second Y in Mankato. Executive Director John Kind said they had been looking at building a new building but spiraling construction costs shelved that plan.
When Drummer started the Shopko building plan, the Y began looking at the ample space that would still be left in the building after the rest of it is redeveloped.
The west half of the building (the left side when facing the building from Madison Avenue) is being left vacant by Drummer while the YMCA Board of Directors works through the process of deciding if it wants to go there.
The Y recently completed a community survey to gauge the public’s perception of an eastside location.
