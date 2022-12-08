MANKATO — Shortages of some key medications used to treat common childhood illnesses such as flu, respiratory illnesses, ear infections and sore throats are continuing to crop up, although local pharmacists and doctors say there are alternatives and that shortages are sporadic.
“I would reassure the public there are alternatives we can prescribe,” said Dr. Katie Anderson, a Mankato Clinic Urgent Care physician.
Amoxicillin, widely used for childhood strep throat, pneumonia and ear infections, is most often the antibiotic that becomes unavailable at pharmacies at times.
“If we write a prescription for amoxicillin and that’s out at a pharmacy, they’ll contact us and we’ll write an equivalent prescription,” Anderson said.
She said the shortages are mainly in the liquid antibiotics that are most commonly used for kids.
Anderson said that some other antibiotics are starting to be in short supply at times, likely because doctors have been shifting to those when amoxicillin isn’t available.
She said clinic physicians have been seeing a lot of strep throat, RSV and influenza cases recently, a trend that’s likely to continue and increase.
Jairus McBride, a pharmacist at the downtown Mankato Hy-Vee, said it is currently well stocked with amoxicillin.
“I ordered a bunch about a month ago when I heard there might be issues.”
He ordered another batch this week, which he said is currently on back order.
He said Tamiflu is also available. “We don’t go through a lot of that, and it looks like we can get it.”
McBride said there are availability issues with a number of medications at any given time. He said inhalers and antibiotics for respiratory illnesses also can be a challenge to get.
“It fluctuates. There are things that are hard to get.”
The supply at the Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato hasn’t been affected. It isn’t a retail pharmacy but only supplies medications used within the hospital.
“Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are predominately outpatient prescription medications that we do not use frequently in our hospital. Our hospital supply has not been impacted,” said Perry Sweeten, regional director of pharmacy at Mayo Clinic Health System.
The Washington Post reports there are also spot shortages of over-the-counter fever- and pain-reducing medications for children.
Supplies of pediatric formulations such as liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen have become scarce in many places, but not everywhere.
And while Tylenol, Advil and Motrin aren’t always readily available, generic forms are often easier to find and effective.
Infectious disease experts predict the worst of the respiratory virus season is likely coming in Minnesota, the Star Tribune reports. Although there has been a recent decline in hospitalizations of children with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, the experts expect holiday gatherings and the typical flu season still ahead, will increase rates.
The state’s weekly report showed 120 RSV hospitalizations last week in the seven-county Twin Cities area, mostly among infants. While it’s a decline from 200 hospitalizations two weeks ago, the number remains high.
